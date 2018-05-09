William G. Davis Public School is celebrating 50 years with a community open house on Thursday, May 10th.

Davis PS was opened in April of 1967 as part of the national centennial celebrations. It was designed by architects at J.P. Thompson Ltd. as a perfectly round, one story building with the gymnasium at the centre of the structure. Due to population growth in the Fountainbleu area a second story was added in 1970.

The open house runs from 6pm to 8pm. All former students and staff are welcome to attend the festivities along with neighbours and friends in the community.