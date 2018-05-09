OvercastNow
23 °C
73 °F
Partly CloudyWed
26 °C
79 °F		OvercastThu
22 °C
71 °F		OvercastFri
11 °C
51 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday May 9th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Google Streetview

William G. Davis Public School is celebrating 50 years with a community open house on Thursday, May 10th.

Davis PS was opened in April of 1967 as part of the national centennial celebrations. It was designed by architects at J.P. Thompson Ltd. as a perfectly round, one story building with the gymnasium at the centre of the structure. Due to population growth in the Fountainbleu area a second story was added in 1970.

The open house runs from 6pm to 8pm. All former students and staff are welcome to attend the festivities along with neighbours and friends in the community.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.