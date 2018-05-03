The W.E. Trans Support Centre is in need of both food and clothing donations.

They are looking for food donations consisting of peanut butter, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, Kraft dinner, canned fruit, vegetables, beans, canned pasta, canned meats, frozen foods and hygiene products.

They are also looking for clothing donations to begin a new clothing exchange program.

“One of the ways people begin to express gender identity is often through clothing. This can come at a great cost. Many Trans identified people live far below the poverty line. W.E. Trans hopes to provide a clothing exchange program where people could access free clothing,” said Jayce Carver, Executive Director.

Clothing of all sizes and gender identities are being accepted.

To donate food or clothing, you can stop by the centre located at 111Wyandotte Street West Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.