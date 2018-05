The Heart Breaker Challenge returned for another year at Malden Park.

Participants go through a 5-7km course that involved running or walking on various terrains, many different types of obstacles, mud puddles and much more to show their strength and make it to the finish line.

The event is in benefit the Cardiac, Stroke Wellness & Pulmonary Rehab Programs Centre at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. Learn more about the Heart Breaker Challenge at their website here.