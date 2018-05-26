The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market opening day took place Saturday morning, kicking off the 2018 season.

The market features new and returning booths, offering a wide assortment of goods. Items that can be found at the market range from local fresh vegetables, plants, flowers, prepared food and desserts, as well as various knick knacks and live entertainment.

Markets will take place every Saturday until October 6th, running from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Learn more at the Downtown Farmers Market’s website here.