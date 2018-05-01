The Town of LaSalle along with students from St. Thomas of Villanova High School are planning an “Evolante” an art exhibition featuring works by students taking part in the arts program.

The celebration of arts, including music, food and children’s activities will be held on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 from 6pm to 8pmm at the LaSalle Civic Centre .

“The visual arts students of St. Thomas of Villanova are honoured to be invited to showcase their diverse talents. When we were approached by the Town regarding the possibility of a show, the students’ immediate responses were of positivity and enthusiasm, particularly when they were informed that the new town hall would be the venue for the event. We have been working tirelessly organizing work, coming up with logos and mission statements and formulating plans to transform the beautiful new space into a gallery,” said Lisa Bastien, Visual Arts Teacher and Department Head for the Villanova Arts Program.

Some of the grade 12 students in the art program have been involved in the planning of the event. Luke Schwemler, chose the name Evolante, and Sabrina Manitoban and Isabella Scott created the logo. The artist statement, written by Colin Rivait captures the essence of how the students feel about their experiences with art.

In addition to the art exhibition, the Town of LaSalle and the LaSalle Branch of the Essex County Library will offer activities for children. There will also be music, food and refreshments. The event is free to attend.