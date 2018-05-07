The OPP and Town of Kingsville are looking at ways to reduce the number of accidental 911 calls.

Police say that statistics, although down slightly in 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 “remain disproportionately high resulting in the overtaxing of police resources that could and should otherwise be used more effectively.”

Through April 2018 an average of 80 calls for service per month were responded to in the municipality for these types of occurrences.

The OPP has launched the #KnowWhenToCall campaign (www.OPP.ca/911) to educate the public on unintentional calls and continue to urge the public not to call 9-1-unless it’s an emergency, and not to let children play with mobile phones or tablets.

The OPP responds to ALL 911 calls for service whether intentional or not. For every unintentional call, a two officer response is required and valuable resources taken up that could otherwise be attending to real emergencies or providing necessary proactive community patrols.

You can prevent pocket dials or unintentional 9-1-1 calls by: