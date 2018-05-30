Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday May 30th, 2018

Posted at 6:55pm

City News
The mediator requested exploratory talks between Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444 ended around 6pm Wednesday evening.

According to Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy the exploratory talks will resume on Thursday.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Regional President of Caesars Windsor Kevin Laforet will join these discussions.

The union has stressed that these are not negotiations, but a step to see if both sides will be able to get back to the bargaining table.

