This Saturday you can check out the new city hall as part of the City of Windsor’s birthday celebration.

The morning kicks off with the annual mayors walk at 10am leaving from Ambassador Park on the Waterfront.

Representatives of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be present and handing out country flags representing the homelands of some of Windsor’s diverse community members. The Mayor’s Walk will proceed along the waterfront from Ambassador Park to Dieppe Gardens. We will pause at the base of the Great Canadian Flag for the singing of our National Anthem just over one year since the date the flag was first flown at its permanent home at Dieppe. The walk will continue up Ouellette Avenue to University Avenue, making its way to the entrance of the New Windsor City Hall.

at 11am, Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community, including current and former Windsor mayors and councillors to the grand opening of our New City Hall. This ceremony will include fanfare by musicians representing the Windsor Symphony Orchestra; a reading from Windsor’s Poet Laureate, Marty Gervais; and the official ribbon-cutting for the new facility. Immediately following the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the public areas of the new facility including the grand new Council Chambers, along with the Mayor’s Office. Tours will be conducted by members of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Team, City staff and volunteers.

Inside the new facility, guests will see two art installations, the Windsor Mayors Portrait Walls, featuring framed portraits and biographies of all former City of Windsor mayors, and portraits of all former Town of Windsor mayors and the Windsor125 Community Mosai, a public art piece created by members of the community at last year’s birthday celebration and assembled by local artists Katrina Eling and Dianne Clinton.

Guests will also have the opportunity to pick up a special keepsake commemorative coin to remember this important day in Windsor’s history, while supplies last.

While tours of the New City Hall are underway, the City will host its annual birthday party at Senator Croll Park and Charles Clark Square, just outside the new facility. The party will include free birthday hot dogs and cupcakes, while supplies last; entertainment on the ShowMobile outdoor stage; activities, crafts, face-painting, games and displays in and around the park.