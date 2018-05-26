It may feel like summer outside, but the City of Windsor is already planning for this year’s Bright Lights Windsor display.

They are looking for an artist or artist-led team to create three new works of light sound or digital based sculptural art.

Projects must focus on “memory making opportunities for our community to experience a spectacular backdrop of thousands of lights and stunning displays, a wonderland shared with family and friends.”

The displays will be featured in the sunken gardens around the giant Christmas tree as well as in the forest areas of the park.

