Saturday May 26th, 2018

Posted at 8:01am

City News
It may feel like summer outside, but the City of Windsor is already planning for this year’s Bright Lights Windsor display.

They are looking for an artist or artist-led team to create three new works of light sound or digital based sculptural art.

Projects must focus on “memory making opportunities for our community to experience a spectacular backdrop of thousands of lights and stunning displays, a wonderland shared with family and friends.”

The displays will be featured in the sunken gardens around the giant Christmas tree as well as in the forest areas of the park.

You can find full details online here.

