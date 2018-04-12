Schools and workplaces across Windsor and Essex County joined all of Canada in wearing jerseys to show support for Humboldt.

Here is juts a sample we found on social media.

From our Training Branch, to our Communication Centre, to our Administrative Support Personnel and beyond – Tremendous participation for #JerseyDay with our Service in support of #HumboltBroncos .

Donations can be made directly to the campaign at:https://t.co/HmcF2NtzfW pic.twitter.com/A7yQe6XSGy — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 12, 2018

Thoughts and Prayers for Humboldt. You are not alone! From staff at Town of Tecumseh, Ontario #jerseysforhumboldt #homboldtStrong #homboldtbroncos pic.twitter.com/dwnC2CzXH6 — Town of Tecumseh (@TownofTecumseh) April 12, 2018

City of Windsor staff observing Jersey Day to support the Humboldt Broncos community. #YQG #HumboldtStrong #WindsorONSupportsYou pic.twitter.com/zeeJsVNRRB — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) April 12, 2018

#HumboldtBroncos our thoughts and prayers are with you all #humboltstrong pic.twitter.com/Hk7lMhRz18 — Town of Amherstburg (@Aburg_TownHall) April 12, 2018

Our Pre-Service Firefighter students are showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos hockey community today 💚💛 #HumboldtStrong #JerseyDay pic.twitter.com/zCv4aGBtaY — St. Clair SRC (@StClairSRC) April 12, 2018

Today, our Paramedics show support to the Humboldt Broncos, by wearing green with their uniforms and placing sticks outside their bases. For those looking to help the families, click the link below to donate. #HumboldtStronghttps://t.co/10RmBows23 pic.twitter.com/clegvVsJwZ — Essex-Windsor EMS (@EssexWindsorEMS) April 12, 2018

All throughout our two campuses today, WRH employees, professional staff and volunteers proudly expressed their support for the victims of the @HumboldtBroncos bus tragedy. #HumboldtStrong #jerserysforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/XdKhaCcMLz — Windsor Regional (@WRHospital) April 12, 2018