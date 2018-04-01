Written by For The Love of Paws:

Daisy is a 1 year old, 15 lbs. Dachshund Cross.

From her Foster Mom,

Daisy is a sweet and super friendly dog. She loves to play with her toys and cuddle. She is great with other dogs, cats and all kids – she has such a sweet nature about her. She is good on the leash and loves to go for walks. She seems to need to go out every couple hours, it would be good to help her get on a schedule for outside. She loves to bring the ball back after you throw it, does not always come back easily if outside because she wants you to chase her. When running she loves to chase you. She does sleep in a crate at night and when i am gone if not to long like a few hours i will leave her out of the crate. She is calm and quiet, she does not bark at all. She could use work on commands but with a little practice she will be great. She really is just the sweetest girl.