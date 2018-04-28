OvercastNow
Saturday April 28th, 2018

Posted at 2:47pm

City News
Downtown Windsor Streetscape Improvements has forced the closure of the front doors to the downtown Enwin building at 787 Ouellette Avenue

Enwin staff are escorting customers through a secondary entrance. However, accessibility is compromised due to stairs at the rear entrance of the building.

They are asking any customers with accessibility needs to call Customer Service at 519-255-2727 prior to visiting the Ouellette Avenue office.

The closure is expected to last until Monday, May 7th.

