The City of Windsor has launch Walk Wheel Windsor, an 18-month process to develop an active transportation master plan for the city.

Active transportation includes any form of human‐powered transportation, from walking and cycling, to skateboarding, wheeling, pushing a stroller, accessing transit, in-line skating, and using a mobility aid are all included.

Through the Walk Wheel Windsor process, the city will develop a vision along with policies and actions to guide the development of safe and convenient active transportation options for people of all ages and abilities over the next 20 years.

The focus will be on creating active transportation opportunities to get people where they need to go: work, school, appointments and activities. The final Active Transportation Master Plan will include an implementable action plan that will guide investments in active transportation infrastructure and support programs over the short, medium and long-term.

To launch the public engagement process, residents are invited to share why active transportation is important to them and what would encourage them to use active mobility options more often by completing our Walk Wheel Windsor online survey. This survey is available at walkwheelwindsor.ca until June 29th, 2018.

The Walk Wheel Windsor team will also be out in the community throughout the spring, hosting a variety of public events, as we explore together the future of walking, cycling, transit and other active mobility options in Windsor.

The first event will be held at the Earth Day celebration at Malden Park on Sunday, April 22nd.