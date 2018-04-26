It is the last weekend to catch Dreamgirls at the Capitol Theatre.

Dreamgirls is the story of three black singers Deena, Lorrell, and Effie who begin as a group called the Dreamettes. They start as three talented, close friends and gradually sharpen their act and rename themselves “The Dreams”. But little do they know of the hard, competitive world of show business they are entering.

The production is put on by ACT Community, a brand new annual theatre program which provides training and performance opportunities for multi-ethnic artists. It operates to enhance the cultural and artistic awareness of the community by providing productions that illuminate diversity and a broad range of cultural experiences.

You can find ticket information and showtimes here.