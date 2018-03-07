Canada Post has started delivering 70,000 City of Windsor 2018-19 Collection Calendars to residential mailboxes.

The new calendar runs from April 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019. The calendar not only indicates collection days but also provides valuable information, such as preparation requirements, how to get rid of needles and bulk items, and why your garbage may not have been collected.

City-wide delivery of the calendars is expected to take four weeks.

Residents who do not receive a copy of the 2018-19 Collection Calendar by March 31st, 2018 are asked to call 311.