There is a new Executive Director at Windsor Pride.

The Board of Directors has selected Crystal Fach to take over as our Executive Director effective April 12th, 2018 from Bob Williams.

“We are very excited about this appointment,” says Windsor Pride Chair, Greyson Abela. “Crystal is smart, motivated and connected. She has a very successful personal and professional record of advocacy and community activism on LGBTQ and diversity issues.”

Fach is a graduate of Lambton College in Sarnia where she helped found and served as President of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance. Vocationally, her experience is in social services.

“I believe education is the key to success,” says Fach. “I want to help people take the next step toward creating safe spaces for LGBTQ people in both the education stream and the community at large.”