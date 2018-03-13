Police in Windsor are again reminding the public of the ongoing “rental scam” that targets local residents.

Police say victims have, in some cases, forwarded funds to the offender.

In one case, police say the victim paid a total of $1700 for security and down payment. In another case they advised that they paid $500 as a security deposit.

In a scam of this nature, police say the offender advertises a property for rent, usually over the internet. Sometimes the offender will respond over the internet to someone searching to rent an apartment.

The offenders are posing as landlords, but in actuality have no legitimate connection to the subject property.

The offender often times will inform a prospective customer that they are out of the country and not available to meet in person.

There is usually a time sensitive component as well, pressuring the customer to provide funds or personal banking information immediately.

Police are offering the following tips to help avoid the rental scam: