The president of the University of Windsor has issued a statement after a fire on Tuesday at the Odette School of Business. That fire sent two people to hospital.

His statement is as follows:

On Tuesday, March 13th, shortly after noon, the University was notified that a woman was severely injured by fire in an office on the 4th floor of the Odette School of Business. One faculty member was also injured in the course of extinguishing the fire. Windsor Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal concluded their investigations late in the evening, and teaching and other activities in the building have resumed this morning. We have also been advised by Windsor Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal that there are no risks to public safety. We have not received further medical updates on the condition of the serious burn victim.

There were many witnesses as the incident unfolded, and the University has made additional counselling services available through Student Counselling Services and the University’s Employee Assistance Program. Students can contact Student Counselling Services at 253-3000 ext. 4616, and faculty and staff can contact the University’s EAP provider directly at 1-800-387-4765 if these services are needed. The University will be conducting a full internal investigation of the incident, while seeking to respect the privacy of the individuals directly involved.

I want to sincerely thank the many members of our campus for their highly professional and compassionate actions, and for cooperation with the authorities as this incident unfolded.

Alan Wildeman

President and Vice-Chancellor