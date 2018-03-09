ClearNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

Posted at 9:51am

University
The University of Windsor has ranked 22nd on the list of the most beautiful universities in Canada.

The ranking by Best Choice Schools called UWindsor a “beautiful University of Windsor is stuck between two very different lands,” nothing one side is Detroit with its busy port of entry, while on the other side are the residential neighborhoods of Windsor.

UWindsor also won high marks for aesthetics and useable student space, as well environmental friendliness, an attractive mix of historic and modern architecture, as well as temperate climate.

The main campus of the university has undergone extensive changes over the past five years with the creating of new green spaces, pedestrian pathways enhanced with lighting, landscaping, and signage.

You can find the entire list of beautiful universities here.

