The Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland along with the Windsor International Film Festival are holding a Polio Fundraiser Event this Wednesday.

The evening will feature two members of the local Rotary Polio Immunization Team, Aruna and Shiva Koushik talking about their recent polio eradication mission to Pakistan. A screening of the movie “Breathe” about the triumphs of a remarkable man through his real-life story with a Polio diagnosis will follow.

The evening will spotlight Rotary’s leadership role in the eradication of Polio. This will be only the second disease in history, after small pox, to be eradicated. Net proceeds will go towards Rotary’s End Polio Now – Make History Today campaign and will be matched two-to-one by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Thirty years ago, there were more than 350-thousand cases of wild polio virus per year. Last year there were twenty-two and this year to date only three. A polio free world is in sight and you can help us cross the finish line. By supporting this event, patrons will be part of providing life-saving immunizations to millions of children. The three remaining endemic countries are Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

This event will be held on Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at the Capitol Theatre with doors open at 5:30pm, and the guest speakers starting at 6pm, followed by the movie at 6:30pm.

Tickets for this event are $25 and are available online.Tickets are also available at the door.