windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
Advertise
News Tips
Now
3 °C
37 °F
Fri
3 °C
39 °F
Sat
4 °C
39 °F
Sun
4 °C
39 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Community Photos
PHOTOS: Annual Polar Plunge
Anna Millerman
Friday March 2nd, 2018
Posted at 2:48pm
Community Photos
The annual Polar Plunge took place today at St. Clair College.
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Snowfall Warning Issued For Windsor
Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. Hiring Full-Time Production Staff
Police Identify Deceased Woman Pulled From The Detroit River
Police Bust Pair In Stolen Vehicle
New University President Declines Offer, New Search Underway
Local High School Recognized For Supporting Students With Special Education Needs
Special Visitor At The Atlas Tube Centre In Lakeshore
Kingsville Man Charged With Sexual Offences
Uber Eats Launches In Windsor
Editor's Picks
PHOTOS: Annual Polar Plunge
Windsor Regional Hospital Launches App To Make The Hospital Journey Easier For Patients And Families
Local High School Recognized For Supporting Students With Special Education Needs
New Manager Of Finance And Business Services Hired In Essex
Tune Up The Parks This Summer In Essex
Road Closed Alert: George Avenue
City Presents Heritage Plaques And Awards
Spay/Neuter Vouchers For Cats Return
City Of Windsor Financial Rating Affirmed At ‘AA’ By S&P
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2018 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook