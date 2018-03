The next phase of the Riverside Drive Vista project was approved by City Council Monday night.

This phase of work will be undertaken between Lauzon Road and Solitary Towers this summer.

The Vista project got underway several years ago with work already completed between Riverdale Avenue and Solidary Towers, and this work will pick up where that ended.

Total cost came in at $6,308,450 with Amico as the lowest bidder.