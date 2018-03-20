A new sculptule will light up the river front this summer thanks to a partnership between ENWIN Utilities, the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and the City of Windsor.

The partnership will see the construction and installation of a kinetic, geodesic light sculpture at the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) Centennial Plaza, currently under construction east of Dieppe Gardens.

The sculpture is a legacy gift to the Windsor community, created by artist/sculptor Nicolas de Cosson, that will offer an ever-changing show of light, energy and artistry within the Centennial Plaza, and beyond.

“We are delighted to contribute a beacon of light and energy that will identify Windsor from across the border and become a lasting legacy for our community to enjoy for many years to come,” she told the assembly. “Electricity powers our community — our homes, businesses, hospitals, schools and recreational activities — and now our riverfront,” said ENWIN President and CEO Helga Reidel.

The new plaza is expected to open later this spring.