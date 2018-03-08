

A new casino is coming to Chatham-Kent.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited announced that they plan to build a new “Cascades” branded casino on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows Ltd at at 615 Richmond Street.

The proposed new casino will feature an exciting mix of amenities including slots and table games, pending necessary government approvals and completion of the land acquisition.

“I want to personally thank Chatham-Kent Mayor, Randy Hope, for his leadership and co-operation in bringing this deal to a close. I also want to extend my gratitude to the staff at the municipality of Chatham-Kent and Chief Administrative Officer Don Shropshire. We are delighted to reveal what we think will be an amazing new addition to the many attractions that draw people to Chatham-Kent and the surrounding region,” said Keith Andrews, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Gateway Ontario.

During the 2016/17 operating year, Chatham-Kent received $700,000 in hosting fees from Ontario Lottery and Gaming, a number the mayor says he expects to see increase with a new, larger operation in Chatham.

“Slots revenue is equal to one half of one per cent in taxes,” Mayor Hope said. “When you combine that revenue with the employment brought by the casino, it’s an important economic force in our community.”

Brad-Lea Meadows Ltd. President Dean Bradley said, “We are pleased that Gateway chose our site for the new casino. As most people know, this was the former site of the Wheels Inn which itself was an entertainment complex. It is good to have this vacant property put to use; which generates substantial hosting fees for the municipal bottom line and brings both new jobs and economic activity to Chatham-Kent. This is a good news story all-round for our community.”

“Today’s announcement starts the clock on the countdown to an exciting new entertainment experience for the region. We are tremendously excited about the great opportunities the proposed new casino presents with brand new amenities and new gaming options for our customers,” said Gateway Casino’s Dresden General Manager, Damien DeRoux.

The proposed new casino is expected to begin construction this spring, once provincial and municipal approvals are obtained.