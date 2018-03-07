The Town of Lakeshore is offering a Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher program to residents who qualify.

The program is aimed at reducing the number of feral cats in the municipality. The Town has budgeted for 100 vouchers worth $50 a piece in 2018 and will provide a maximum of two per applicant.

The application is available at Town Hall and on the Town’s website under Animal Control. Applications must be dropped off at Town Hall during working hours in order to obtain a voucher and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.