Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Hear ye hear ye my loyal subjects, it is I, King Monty! For those unfamiliar with my tale, I was once the regal lord of a beautiful kingdom, however the kingdom came to a time of upheaval and I found myself without a land to rule. I now call upon the good people of the realm to help I, King Monty find his forever kingdom!

I am a regal cat with luxurious soft fur who enjoys the company of my family from afar. I do occasionally like to come up for cuddles and snuggles however, will only do so on my own terms and, when I am done, I will give a wiggle to let you know I am all done. Due to my royal beauty I am very attached to my beauty sleep, and spend my nights cuddled up to my foster momma. I also tend to snooze under the bed for extra beauty sleep while she works. Once she’s home I like to talk to her… often adorations but sometimes royal decrees too, I can be a vocal fellow.

I do have the stomach of a king, and unfortunately it has rebelled on me and I require a special diet to keep myself well, I am hoping to find a family who will love me despite my tummy’s untimely rebellion.

I do enjoy toys… catnip-stuffed rodents and crinkle balls are some of my favourites and I occasionally like to play on my own at night, but I keep it quiet for my people. Additionally, this regal feline is very food motivated and a tolerant ruler who doesn’t scratch or bite (even during nail trims!), how sweet is that?

If I sound like the purr-fect King for your Kingdom, please contact my Royal Advisors by filling out an application at www.scarescue.org. Your King awaits his royal subjects!