Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:
Hear ye hear ye my loyal subjects, it is I, King Monty! For those unfamiliar with my tale, I was once the regal lord of a beautiful kingdom, however the kingdom came to a time of upheaval and I found myself without a land to rule. I now call upon the good people of the realm to help I, King Monty find his forever kingdom!
I am a regal cat with luxurious soft fur who enjoys the company of my family from afar. I do occasionally like to come up for cuddles and snuggles however, will only do so on my own terms and, when I am done, I will give a wiggle to let you know I am all done. Due to my royal beauty I am very attached to my beauty sleep, and spend my nights cuddled up to my foster momma. I also tend to snooze under the bed for extra beauty sleep while she works. Once she’s home I like to talk to her… often adorations but sometimes royal decrees too, I can be a vocal fellow.
I do have the stomach of a king, and unfortunately it has rebelled on me and I require a special diet to keep myself well, I am hoping to find a family who will love me despite my tummy’s untimely rebellion.
I do enjoy toys… catnip-stuffed rodents and crinkle balls are some of my favourites and I occasionally like to play on my own at night, but I keep it quiet for my people. Additionally, this regal feline is very food motivated and a tolerant ruler who doesn’t scratch or bite (even during nail trims!), how sweet is that?
If I sound like the purr-fect King for your Kingdom, please contact my Royal Advisors by filling out an application at www.scarescue.org. Your King awaits his royal subjects!
Visit Second Chance Animal Rescue’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
