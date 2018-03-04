Country Music singer of hit single “Love Like Crazy”, Lee Brice heads to the The Colosseum on Saturday, May 26th at 9pm on his 2018 North American tour in support of his latest self-titled album.

When you dig into his latest album, with its thick grooves, the squalling guitars, the tumbling drums, sheets of steamy B-3 organ and wide open vocals, the two-time CMA/ACM/Grammy Song of the Year nominee takes listeners to church, school, home and out on a Saturday night. For a man known for raucous live shows and contemplative songs, there’s a whole lot of gospel driving his fourth album, which recently earned a spot on Billboard’s Critics Picks 10 Best Country Albums of 2017. There’s a newfound simplicity to tracks like the real life “Songs In The Kitchen,” the soul searching “What Keeps Me Up At Night,” the loving reality check “Boy” and self-recognizing “I Don’t Smoke,” which scrapes Brice’s musical to the bone and features guitars by Warren Haynes.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online at 10 am EST on Friday, March 10th, 2018.