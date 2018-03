Three employee groups of Unifor Local 444 ratified new contracts over the weekend.

Employees at ZF-TRW ended a two-day strike and accepted a new three-year collective agreement by 87% Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, employees at Sterling Fuels ratified their new three-year collective agreement by 93.3 %, and on Friday employees at Etna Food in Leamington ratified their new collective agreement by 100%.