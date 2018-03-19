Windsor residents will once again be able to have their unwanted bulk furniture items collected and taken to the landfill for them for a small fee,.

The residential bulk furniture collection program was first introduced in 2017 and is now set to resume for the 2018 season with a lower fee of $10 per item.

Under the program, each of the city’s pickup zones will see two collection cycles for bulk items per month.

To book a pickup, call 311 and 311 staff will advise you of available dates. A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at the city Customer Care Centres. All pickup appointments must be booked first by calling 311.

There is a maximum of two items per pickup.