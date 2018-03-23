It’s that time of the year again — ‘Sunshine List’ day where governments and organizations that receive taxpayer funding are required to disclose the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year.

The numbers for the 2017 tax year are now out.

Follow the link below for two tabs of lists, alphabetical by last name, and sorted by top earners:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/190I_WECkD5LQRUOxJy9d62ps4GFnek3xTP_nEsNfID4/

Or view the list below if your web browser supports it: