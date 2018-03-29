After the postponement of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to Friday this week, Transit Windsor is alerting passengers that Special Event Bus Service to Detroit is cancelled for today and will run on a limited basis only Friday.

Friday is a statutory holiday in Canada, so staffing is reduced, but Transit Windsor says they are working hard to ensure some special event busses are available to complement the regular tunnel bus service.

“Our regular tunnel bus service runs every 30 minutes,” said Executive Director Pat Delmore. “That will continue on Friday, and we will have some limited extra special event service, but we want to caution users that delays could be a factor.”

The most significant delays are expected to occur following the game.

“On a normal special event days, we would have one bus lining up after another following a game, but due to the holiday we won’t be able to have that same volume of busses available,” said Delmore.