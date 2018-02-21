OvercastNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Partly CloudyThu
3 °C
38 °F		RainFri
9 °C
49 °F		Chance of RainSat
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday February 21st, 2018

Posted at 8:21pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Voting is now underway for the 3rd Annual Best of Windsor Essex.

In total, there are 210 finalists across 42 categories including arts & entertainment, attractions & events, drink, food, outdoor adventure, stay and best photo op.

Voting takes place at  www.bestofwindsoressex.ca until  March 11thth, 2018 at 11:59pm.

 

 

Winners of the Best of Windsor Essex will be announced at a awards ceremony on Tuesday April 17th, 2018. In addition to commemorative plaques, a letter of congratulations and bragging rights, winners will also be mentioned in TWEPI’s 2018/19 Official Visitor Guide and featured on www.bestofwindsoressex.ca. This specifically designed site will feature a mini-profile and photo of each winner and a highlight of the top 5 finalists per category

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.