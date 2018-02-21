Voting is now underway for the 3rd Annual Best of Windsor Essex.

In total, there are 210 finalists across 42 categories including arts & entertainment, attractions & events, drink, food, outdoor adventure, stay and best photo op.

Voting takes place at www.bestofwindsoressex.ca until March 11thth, 2018 at 11:59pm.

Winners of the Best of Windsor Essex will be announced at a awards ceremony on Tuesday April 17th, 2018. In addition to commemorative plaques, a letter of congratulations and bragging rights, winners will also be mentioned in TWEPI’s 2018/19 Official Visitor Guide and featured on www.bestofwindsoressex.ca. This specifically designed site will feature a mini-profile and photo of each winner and a highlight of the top 5 finalists per category