Last updated: Wednesday February 7th, 1:10pm

The morning snowfall resulted in many crashes in Windsor and Essex County.

County OPP report 20 collisions between 5am and 10am, with two of those involving school buses.

The first happened on Concession 14 in Essex near Walker Side road. Police say that 17 high school aged youth were aboard when the bus slid off the road and entered a ditch. No one including the driver was injured.

The second happened in the area of Highway 3 and Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) in Kingsville where a school bus with driver only was struck by another vehicle. No injuries to either driver were reported.

In the City, Windsor Police reported eight crashes between 6:45am and 9:30am.