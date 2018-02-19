This year marks the 11th anniversary of New Beginning’s Say Yes to the Prom Dress event.

For one day only, girls can browse their huge selection of formal, prom and graduation dresses ranging in sizes from 0 to 26.

Since its inception eleven years ago, Say Yes to the Prom Dress has helped over 1,200 young women find the dress of their dreams in celebration of formal events like prom and graduation.

To make the event successful once again, community support is needed. New Beginnings is now accepting donations of new or gently used prom dresses, semi-formal dresses, and graduation dresses. They are especially in need of sizes 0 to 4 and 14+.

Dresses can be dropped off Monday to Thursday from 9am to 6pm at 1049 Janette Avenue.

Say Yes to the Prom Dress will take place at New Beginnings, located at 1015 Highland Avenue on Saturday, March 17th from 10am to 2pm. It is free and open to the public.