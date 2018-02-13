The Town of Tecumseh is looking to bring everyone in the town under one municipal name.

Currently, many town addresses are identified as Windsor, Lakeshore, Oldcastle and Maidstone. Additionally, some addresses in Lakeshore are identified as Tecumseh.

Residents and businesses have asked for the change over the years, and now the town is sending a formal request to Canada Post’s head office for the change.

Once approval is granted, Canada Post will work with the Town to identify municipal borders and make changes to its addressing system so that all properties in Tecumseh will have a single municipal location of Tecumseh.

Once the change is complete, Canada Post will give customers one year of free mail forwarding to allow time to inform people and businesses of the new addresses.

Canada Post is currently conducting a similar change in LaSalle.