The police investigation into a missing Windsor man from 2015 continues.

Police say that Bradley Jefferies, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on June 10th, 2015 in the downtown area.

On Sunday, August 16th, 2015, Windsor Police were notified he was missing, and officers began investigating his whereabouts.

Bradley has not been seen or heard from in the past two and a half years by friends or family. He is described as a white, male, 5’7, 120lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His left ear was misshapened from the lobe being missing. It was reported that he struggled with drug addiction and was homeless at the time he went missing.

Detectives say that they have explored several leads since 2015, but they have not been able to locate the missing male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.