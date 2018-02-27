Windsor Police continue to investigate after a woman was struck by a vehicle after an altercation with another female.

Police say that the incident happened on Friday, November 24, 2017. around 3am.

They say that the victim was at a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue. A male and the suspect female exited and the two females were involved in an altercation. The suspect entered her vehicle and drove into the victim, resulting in a broken leg.

Investigation also revealed that all three parties were at a business in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ford Boulevard earlier that morning.

Through investigation officers were able to obtain a surveillance picture of the alleged suspect.

The Suspect was described as a white female with olive skin, in her mid 20’s, 5’4 – 5’11, 145-160lbs, with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.