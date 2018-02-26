The University of Windsor is planning an informal open house this Wednesday to unveil the design for the new Lancer Sport and Recreation Centre.

The $73 million space will include a fitness area triple the size of the current facility, a new eight-lane pool, refurbished soccer fields, cricket pitch, and perimeter running trail

an outdoor artificial turf field, three basketball/volleyball courts/gymnasium, with seating for more than 2,500, beach volleyball, basketball and ball hockey courts, refurbished field house, several multipurpose areas & student club rooms, social spaces and a food outlet and more opportunity for indoor racket sports.

The open house takes place from 2pm to 5pm in the Alumni Auditorium at the CAW Student Centre.

Visit www.uwindsor.ca/lsrc for more information,