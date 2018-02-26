Partly CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
ClearMon
8 °C
48 °F		ClearTue
12 °C
54 °F		Chance of RainWed
12 °C
53 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday February 26th, 2018

Posted at 7:00pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photos from the University of Windsor

The University of Windsor is planning an informal open house this Wednesday to unveil the design for the new Lancer Sport and Recreation Centre.

The $73 million space will include a fitness area triple the size of the current facility, a new eight-lane pool, refurbished soccer fields, cricket pitch, and perimeter running trail
an outdoor artificial turf field, three basketball/volleyball courts/gymnasium, with seating for more than 2,500, beach volleyball, basketball and ball hockey courts, refurbished field house, several multipurpose areas & student club rooms, social spaces and a food outlet and more opportunity for indoor racket sports.

 

The open house takes place from 2pm to 5pm  in the Alumni Auditorium at the CAW Student Centre.

Visit www.uwindsor.ca/lsrc for more information,

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.