A new condo and retail development is proposed for the former Pud’s Marina in Tecumseh.

The proposed development will be built at the Brighton Road and Tecumseh Road intersection includes a 71-unit condominium apartment, with 163 on-site parking spaces comprising 81 underground spaces and an 82-space at-grade parking lot.

There will also be a first floor café and a new boardwalk will run along the northerly and easterly perimeter of the building connecting to the existing sidewalk on the north side of Tecumseh Road.

The development will also include 35 new large-format marina boat docks, down from the 72 docks that were once part of the former marina.

A public meeting on the proposal will take place on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 5:30pm at town hall.