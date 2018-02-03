Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Maci is on the prowl for the purr-fect forever home to call her own. This gorgeous girl has beautiful medium length fur and striking eyes, her pictures do not do her justice! However, she wants you to know she’s more than just a beautiful girl, she has brains and personality to go with it. She came to Second Chance through a team effort from another local rescue that was trying to find her a safe place to raise her babies, who have all gone on to find their forever homes… and now it is little Miss Maci’s turn.

At first Maci can be a little shy, but once she warms up she is the ideal companion. She’s enjoys surveying the house and keeping an eye on what’s happening, she is social and will follow her loved ones around for opportunities to play and receive pets. At night she loves to curl up with the ones she holds dear (and a warm blanket for bonus points). Maci is well rounded and sweet tempered ready to love and be loved!

Please apply to adopt Maci at http://www.scarescue.org/adoption—cat.html