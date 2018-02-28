A local high school is one of 12 English language that has been recognized by the Education Quality and Accountability Office for creating strategies that helped to strengthen the literacy skills of students with special education needs.

Holy Names Catholic high school was recognized for initiatives that helped a growing proportion of students with special education needs to meet the provincial literacy standard.

“By fostering inclusive learning environments, our schools can help every individual succeed, regardless of background or circumstance. Over time, EQAO’s data show that students with special education needs can be highly successful in meeting expectations. It is a privilege to recognize schools in Ontario that have used data to help students with special education needs meet the provincial literacy standard,” said Norah Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO