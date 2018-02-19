The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

Forecasted rainfall amounts of up to 35 mm are predicted through the evening hours today with rainfall totals through Wednesday morning predicted to range between 40 to 75mm.

Runoff generated from additional snowmelt and the predicted rain has the high potential to cause flooding throughout the entire region including all low-lying areas and at drainage catch basins, standpipes and other surface water drainage inlets.

If possible, property owners should consider inspecting areas of their properties for catch basin locations and other surface water inlets and make these areas free of debris.