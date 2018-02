The City is looking for the public’s input on the final plans for the completion of Festival Plaza.

Permanent building features, amenities, landscape greening and trails are all in the works to fulfill the vision set out for the plaza in the City’s Central Riverfront Implementation Plan.

The open house takes place on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in room 402 of 400 City Hall Square East.