Amherstburg CAO John Miceli is recommending to town council that they move forward with a contract with Windsor for police services in the town.

The recommendation comes after several public feed back sessions and online survey.

The Windsor proposal would maintain the current level of service the town has plus add several enhancements. Those include, additional 12 officers to assist in traffic enforcement should the need arise, access to a dedicated crisis negotiator unit, and access to a full-time emergency services unit, marine patrol unit and bomb squad.

The proposed contract with Windsor is for 20 years and would start on January 1st, 2019.

In his final report Miceli notes that “members of the general public opposed to the proposal wish to maintain what the Town presently has without recognizing that in fact the proposal does protect what the Town has at a minimum and does so in a manner that is financially responsible for the next 20 years should Council wish to do so.”

The town expects to save $625,671 each year.

You can find the final report on the towns website here, including the public feedback.

The final decision sits with town council at their meeting on Monday, February 26th.