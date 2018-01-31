Windsorites read a lot in 2017 as statistics from the Windsor Public Library show.

Library officials say that their circulation figures show that there was 1,107,228 items circulated, with 186,393 in electronic format.

The most popular titles checked out were DVDs with movie connections. The Secret Life of Pets say 398 checkouts, closely followed by Jason Bourne with 327 and Sully with 317.

Placing first on the most popular Adult Fiction list was The Women in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware with 249, followed by The Whistler by John Grisham with 199, and The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena with 196.

The Official MTO Driver’s Handbook which topped the Adult Non-Fiction list with 258 checkouts, followed by Scott’s Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue with 146, and The Best of Windsor Cookbook – by Jonathan Pinto with 132.

The top three eBook downloads were The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins with 202, Rogue Lawyer by John Grisham and 138, and The Escape by David Baldacci with 134.

Popular kids books included The Key: Science Grades 3-8: a study guide with 258 checkouts, followed by Hard Luck with 213 and The Third Wheel with 204.