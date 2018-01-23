The Town of Tecumseh has been awarded the Robert Pullyblank Award for Municipal Environmental Achievement from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

“This Council has consistently worked to implement environmental protection measures and support mixed use planning for parks and trails throughout Town,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh.

“We continue to approve projects that protect the environment, increase the number of trails and greenspaces, and include green construction measures. We are looking forward to a number of projects in 2018 which will further enhance Tecumseh’s environmental protection.”

The town was recognized for their efforts in protecting Fairplay Woods, tree planting efforts throughout Town, the creation of Lakewood Park,

innovative solar use on the Tecumseh Arena and leadership in trail development at the ceremony.

“Parks and Recreation staff have been contributing to the implementation of many projects that garnered this award including our first Earth Day celebration in 2017,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks & Recreation. “We are currently working on expanding this event for 2018 as well as new trail development being funded under the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Grant.