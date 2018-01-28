Written by For The Love of Paws:

Sugar is a 6 year old, 10lbs. Yorkshire Terrier

From her Foster Family,

Sugar is that, as sweet as candy and is a very good girl. She is doing really well in her training and only piddles in the house when I miss the signals. She gets along with my other two dogs and loves to run and play in the yard. She doesn’t do too well on a leash but in time she will get the hang of it. She eats really well. I don’t recommend sugar go to a family with young children as she doesn’t appear to like the activity that little ones display, she will get scared, she doesn’t like loud noises and will react if someone makes a loud sound. She sleeps in bed with me and the other two dogs but will get down if she gets too hot.

I would recommend a crate for the 1st few nights or when the person leaves her alone as she will feel more comfortable. After a while you can try leaving her out for longer periods just to make sure she feels secure. This sweet little girl is searching for her forever home.