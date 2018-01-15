Light Snow ShowersNow
-7 °C
19 °F
Snow ShowersMon
-4 °C
24 °F		OvercastTue
-6 °C
21 °F		Mostly CloudyWed
-3 °C
26 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday January 15th, 2018

Posted at 1:13pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Windsor Police are investigating an assault with an SUV.
Police say that on Friday, November 24th, 2017 they were called to a hospital to speak to a female victim who was struck by a vehicle after an altercation with another female.
The victim told police that she attended a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue at approximately 3am.  A male and the suspect female exited and the two females were involved in an altercation.   The suspect entered her vehicle and drove into the victim, resulting in a broken leg.
Investigation also revealed that all three parties were at a business in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ford Boulevard earlier that morning.
The suspect is described as a white female in her mid 20’s, with long dark brown hair, 5’10-5’11 and 160lbs.

The vehicle is described as a dark SUV,  possibly a Ford Escape with blacked out rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.