Windsor Police are investigating an assault with an SUV.

Police say that on Friday, November 24th, 2017 they were called to a hospital to speak to a female victim who was struck by a vehicle after an altercation with another female.

The victim told police that she attended a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue at approximately 3am. A male and the suspect female exited and the two females were involved in an altercation. The suspect entered her vehicle and drove into the victim, resulting in a broken leg.

Investigation also revealed that all three parties were at a business in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ford Boulevard earlier that morning.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid 20’s, with long dark brown hair, 5’10-5’11 and 160lbs.

The vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly a Ford Escape with blacked out rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.