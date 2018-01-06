Saturday morning was an exciting time for local FIRST Robotics Competition participants, with this year’s game and competition being released for teams to begin working on via a live world-wide video conference. In addition to that, teams got together at St. Clair College’s Student Life Centre to receive a sponsorship of $1,000 from both St. Clair College and the University of Windsor. The sponsorship was given to each of the 19 teams–giving each team $2,000 in funding.

This year’s game that the local high school students will be working towards winning is called “Power Up,” with more information being released on it today for the teams to start working on.