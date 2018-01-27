ClearNow
Saturday January 27th, 2018

Posted at 3:41pm

The third annual Laugh Out Loud-A-Thon returned to Devonshire Mall Saturday morning.

The event is in support of the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex county, and has attendees participate in a silly performance to get them laughing. The Laugh Out Loud-A-Thon helps people “LOL your way to better health.”

Chris Lyons, Windsor’s “Laughter Leader,” guided the laughing exercises for an hour and had laughter erupting throughout the halls of the mall.

Learn more about the Alzheimer Society and future events at their website here.

